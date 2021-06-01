DCSO urging caution after woman loses $2K in bitcoin to scammers

Dorchester County News

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning the public about a recent scam in which a caller claims to be from Dominion Energy.

The scammer, who identifies himself as Kevin Parker, tells the victims to pay $2,000 or risk their gas or electricity being disconnected.

The first victim was told to pay in gift cards, at which point he realized it was a scam.

The second victim withdrew the money from an ATM, converted it to Bitcoin, and sent it to the scammer.

DCSO says that both calls came from the same number: 1-800-727-5127.

