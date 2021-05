DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday appealed to the public for help identifying a man and woman they say may have information on multiple “incidents whi8ch recently occurred” in the county.

The man appears to be a white male with brown hair driving a silver Toyota SUV.

The woman appears to be a white woman with red or blonde hair.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact DCSO.