DD2 adopts reopening plans, later start date, amended bell schedule

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees voted on Monday to adopt reopening plans that would give parents the option for in-person or online classes, push back the start date to September 8, and operate on an amended bell schedule.

While parents can elect the entirely virtual option, students opting for in-person classes may end up taking some online classes as well. The plan outlines in-depth conditions under which in-person, hybrid, and e-learning platforms will be utilized.

Via DD2

In the event that the school must move to e-learning, DD2 will make the process as similar to a traditional school day as possible.

The amended bell schedule would shorten the day by 30 minutes, which would be used for sanitation measures.

Elementary school students would be in school from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Middle school students would be in school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

High School students, as well as Rollings Middle School of the Arts and Givhans Alternative Program students, would be in school from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

After-school programs would be available for those interested.

A full breakdown of DD2’s proposed plans, submitted to the SC Department of Education, is below: