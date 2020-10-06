DD2: All elementary students to return for half-day face-to-face instruction

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Tuesday announced that students in grades 3-5 will return for half-day face-to-face instruction five days per week, beginning October 19.

This set of students will join students in grades 4K-2 already operating under this hybrid model, effectively returning all elementary students to some form of face-to-face learning daily.

The students will be broken into cohorts to reduce the number of students on campus at a given time.

Students in “Cohort A” will attend class in the mornings, from 7:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Students in “Cohort B” will attend class in the afternoons, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The move comes as part of DD2’s effort to “transition to full time face-to-face instruction as quickly as is safe for students and staff.”

Special needs students and students participating in the Virtual Academy will continue on their current schedules.

DD2 explained that the decision only extends to elementary students because “a half-day schedule would not be an option for middle and high schools due to larger class sizes and the scheduling issues with credited courses.”