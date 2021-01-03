DD2 announces food service schedule during e-learning

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Sunday released the schedule of food services for students during the e-learning period following winter break.

Students will remain in virtual learning January 4 through January 15, during which time meals will be provided by the district via curbside pickup and school bus delivery.

DD2 reminds parents that “students must be present or a registered placard should be displayed at the time of meal pick up.”

Tuesdays and Fridays will be the designated meal distribution days. On Tuesdays, students will receive breakfasts and lunches for Wednesday through Friday. On Fridays, students will receive breakfasts and lunches for Saturday through Tuesday.

Pickup is at the following sites from 10:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.Alston Middle School 500 Bryan Street, Summerville

Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston

Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville

Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson

Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville

Meals will be delivered to the following locations via school bus delivery. The busses will wait at the designated location for 20 minutes.