DD2 announces ‘GATEWAY’ fine arts program for artistically gifted students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two announces registration plans for its GATEWAY (Gifted and Talented Education with Artistic Youth) fine arts program for students gifted in the arts within the school district.

GATEWAY allows students within DD2 in grades three through eight to work with professional artists and district fine arts instructors in subjects of creative writing, dance, theater, visual arts, vocals, and instrumental music. The program also features Super Saturday events throughout the school year in addition to a summer workshop.

GATEWAY is not a Rollings Middle School of the Arts (RMSA) program, and participating in GATEWAY does not guarantee admission into RMSA.

Auditions for GATEWAY will be held on September 25 – registered students will be notified of audition dates as they become available.

Registration is open online and can be accessed here and will close on August 27 at 11:59 P.M.

For more information, call the Gifted and Fine Arts Center at (843) 832-5532.