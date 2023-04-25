DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Tuesday announced several recruitment and retention incentives for the upcoming school year.

The incentives include a $2,000 signing bonus for new teachers, a $3,000 signing bonus for new Special Education teachers, and a $2,000 retention bonus for current full and part-time employees who resign their contracts by May 10.

The money comes from Fiscal Year 2023 ESSER III funds.

“We know this is only a first step, and we will continue to drive our salaries forward inch by inch,” said Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes a $2,500 raise for teachers on all steps of the certified teacher salary scale and a 4% raise for support staff and administrators.