DD2 approved temporary pay raise for substitutes

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Friday it has temporarily increased pay for substitute teachers.

A district spokesperson said DD2’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from the budget committee to temporarily increase substitute pay through the end of the school year using ESSER funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“The funds help to safely sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students,” said DD2.

Beginning Friday, certified substitutes will earn $140 a day while non-certified subs will earn $100 a day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES