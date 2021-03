DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) -The Dorchester District Two (DD2) Board of Trustees on Tuesday released the approved calendar for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The calendar was unanimously approved by the board.

Students will begin the year on August 16 and end the year on May 27.

Winter holidays will run from December 20 through January 2. Spring break will be between April 11 and 15.