DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some employees with Dorchester School District Two (DD2) will receive a bonus just in time for the holidays.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved a holiday bonus during a Board of Trustees meeting held Monday.

Each full-time or permanent part-time employee will receive a $725 bonus, which district leaders said is designed to be about $500 after deductions.

“While maintaining DDTwo’s healthy savings for emergencies, the $2.8 million investment in retaining staff is available due to a surplus following careful budgeting and good financial stewardship,” the district said in an announcement.

The bonus is meant to reward employees and highlight their tireless efforts – all of which district officials say contribute to Dorchester District 2 being an “educational leader in the Lowcountry.”

“Money is top of mind for many families around the holidays, and this is our way of making life easier for our eligible staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and our executive team for finalizing this incentive to express our appreciation to Team Dorchester.”

Those who are eligible for the bonus should receive the incentive on Dec. 20.