DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Dorchester School District Two (DD2) students were recognized nationally for their artistic talents.

The students won top spots in the National PTA’s Reflections art competition, which included artists from around the country.

Summerville High School’s Isaac Cinnamon won the Award of Merit in Film Production for his film, “Spreading Love.”

Fort Dorchester High School’s Isabella Davis won the Award of Excellence in Visual Arts for her work, “Hike.”

Newington Elementary School’s Cadence Stewart won the Award of Excellence in Dance Choreography for her piece, “Overcome.”