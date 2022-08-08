DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Dorchester District Two teacher was selected as the keynote speaker for the Nebraska Art Teachers Association’s annual convention in October.

Mr. Daniel Bryant, an art teacher at Oakbrook Elementary School will be the keynote speaker at the Nebraska Art Teachers Association’s annual convention.

DD2 calls Bryant an advocate for art education. He has contributed to art education podcasts and previously served as the keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Art Education Association and Online Art Teachers (K-12).

News 2 interviewed Bryant in 2019 after he established an afterschool program called ‘Man Up’ for young boys. Since then Bryant has begun documenting his life as a teacher online.