DD2 asking Dorchester County Council to consider budget increase

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The superintendent of Dorchester District 2 is asking Dorchester County Council to reconsider the budget and add more funding for schools.

Joseph Pye laid out the reasons why he wants council to consider increasing his district’s budget, even though they passed and approved it last month.

“I’m requesting that they go back and open discussions, let’s see if there’s any room at all they can give us a little bit more so that we can try to up that local raise for teachers from 2% to maybe 3%,” he said.

A teacher also presented a petition with 1,000 signatures asking for the increase.

There’s no word yet if this meeting will actually happen.