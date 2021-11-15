DD2 board member arrested for leaving great grandkids in running car “accepts full responsibility”

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspended Dorchester District Two (DD2) School Board member who was arrested after leaving her great grandchildren in a running car because she was late for a board meeting has taken “full responsibility” for her actions in an apology letter to the Dorchester County Sheriff.

“I am writing to acknowledge that I should have been more thoughtful in my approach to the dilemma that I faced when my granddaughter asked me to keep her children because she was running late from work,” Barbara Crosby wrote, referring to the September 1 incident for which she was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and misconduct in office by a public officer.

Crosby explained that her granddaughter was on the way to get the kids, but Crosby’s “obligations to the citizens of Dorchester County as an elected official required [her] to attend the school board meeting.”

She asked a school resource officer with whom she claimed to have “a personal, friendly relationship” to watch the kids until their mother arrived.

The school resource officer told Crosby that she could not leave the kids in the car, and he went to check on them.

Crosby acknowledged that her “hasty actions placed [the] officer in a no-win situation.”

She also said that she is “sincerely embarrassed that [her] actions have caused [the] department to have to deal with this avoidable situation.”

Crosby entered a Pre-Trial Intervention Program of the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.