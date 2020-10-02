DD2 curbside lunches ending at one location due to lack of participation

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be no curbside meal pickup at Ashley Ridge High School starting Monday, October 5th.

Dorchester District Two cites a lack of participation with their program.

You can continue picking up the meals at the following locations:

  • Alston Middle School
  • Sires Elementary School
  • Fort Dorchester High School
  • Summerville High School
  • Oakbrook Middles School
  • DuBose Middle School

DD2 is encouraging all families to complete an online application to continue getting free meals, because the USDA could run out of money to cover the meals before the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES