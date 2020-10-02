DD2 curbside lunches ending at one location due to lack of participation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be no curbside meal pickup at Ashley Ridge High School starting Monday, October 5th.
Dorchester District Two cites a lack of participation with their program.
You can continue picking up the meals at the following locations:
- Alston Middle School
- Sires Elementary School
- Fort Dorchester High School
- Summerville High School
- Oakbrook Middles School
- DuBose Middle School
DD2 is encouraging all families to complete an online application to continue getting free meals, because the USDA could run out of money to cover the meals before the end of the year.