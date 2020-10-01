DD2: Curbside meal program to be suspended at Ashley Ridge High School due to lack of participation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Monday, Dorchester District 2 says curbside meal pick-up will be discontinued at Ashley Ridge High School due to a lack of participation.

Students who want to continue receiving free daily meals can visit six other locations throughout the county, including:

Alston Middle School 500 Bryan Street, Summerville

Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, 301 Chandler Creek Rd., Summerville

Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston

Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville

Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson

Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville

Hours of curbside meal service are 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Curbside meal service is provided for students in the District Virtual Academy and for students on eLearning days at no cost, Monday through Friday through the USDA’s extended summer feeding program amid the coronavirus pandemic through December 31st.