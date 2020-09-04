DD2 extending curbside meal program while students are eLearning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 will continue its curbside meal program while students are eLearning from home beginning next Tuesday.

According to a news release Friday, all Dorchester School District 2 students, including those enrolled in the district’s Virtual Academy, are eligible to participate in the curbside meal service program.

All meals will be served Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.

On-site registration will be required at your selected school site on the first day that you participate in the program.

Site locations include:

Alston Bailey Elementary, 820 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC

Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, 301 Chandler Creek Rd., Summerville, SC

Fort Dorchester High, 8500 Patriot Blvd., Summerville, SC

Flowertown Elementary, 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, SC

Oakbrook Elementary, 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson, SC

Sand Hill Elementary, 324 Gnarly Oak Lane Summerville, SC

William Reeves, Jr. Elementary, 1003 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC

Students will receive meals free of charge if federal funds are available, due to the USDA extending its summer meals program because of the pandemic.

The district said there is a possibility that the USDA will not receive enough funding from Congress to cover free meals for the entire period through December 31st.

Families are encouraged to complete an online application to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced price meals.