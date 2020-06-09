DD2 dismisses employee after investigating controversial social media posts

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced they’ve dismissed a new hire that was connected to controversial social media posts.
Following an investigation, the district says the individual is no longer affiliated with the district in any capacity.
This comes after several racist tweets were discovered on a social media account that were linked to the former employee.
The district released a statement following the individual’s termination:
The district regrets the pain and concern this situation has caused, especially to our students and families. Our district has a strong commitment to embracing diversity, equity, and fostering the relationships we have among all students, families, and community members. We strongly believe that students and adults should experience respect and caring within the school community every day.Dorchester District 2