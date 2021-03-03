DD2 holding ’emergency e-learning days’ so teachers, staff can get vaccinated

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) next week will hold two ’emergency e-learning days’ so that teachers and staff can get vaccinated.

According to the district, middle and high school students will have an e-learning day on Monday, March 8. Elementary school students will operate on a normal schedule.

Elementary school students will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, March 10. Middle and high school students will operate on a normal schedule.

The decision comes as Governor McMaster announced that the state will be moving to Phase 1b of the vaccination process, making teachers eligible.

