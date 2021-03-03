DD2 holding ’emergency e-learning days’ so teachers, staff can get vaccinated

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) next week will hold two ’emergency e-learning days’ so that teachers and staff can get vaccinated.

According to the district, middle and high school students will have an e-learning day on Monday, March 8. Elementary school students will operate on a normal schedule.

Elementary school students will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, March 10. Middle and high school students will operate on a normal schedule.

The decision comes as Governor McMaster announced that the state will be moving to Phase 1b of the vaccination process, making teachers eligible.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES