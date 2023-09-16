DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two gathered to celebrate its new field honoring Coach Steve LaPrad Friday night.
The Steve LaPrad Field is located at Bagwell Stadium at Fort Dorchester High School.
The new synthetic turf football field will honor Coach LaPrad’s incredible 20-year career as head football coach.
Coach LaPrad’s brought the following to FDHS:
- 2015 5A South Carolina State Championship with undefeated season
- 2022 Lower State Champions
- 178 wins
- 7 Region Championships
- 5 Semifinal appearances
- 4 quarterfinal appearances
- More than 90 players signed football scholarships for more than $9.3 million