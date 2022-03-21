DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents will have their first chance to meet a candidate looking to replace longtime Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye during a meet and greet Monday night.

District leaders announced last week it would host a series of meetings with the community allowing them a chance to get to know each of the three finalist candidates.

Dr. Brenda Hafner will be introduced as the first meet-and-greet candidate for superintendent.

According to the district, Dr. Hafner was named Lead Administrator for the Sumter School District on March 1, 2022, to serve until a new superintendent is named there.

“She has served as the Chief of Schools/Assistant Superintendent for Leadership & School Excellence for Sumter School District in Sumter, South Carolina since February 2018. Prior to her role as Chief of Schools/Assistant Superintendent, she served as both a middle and high school principal in Richland School District Two,” DD2 said in their announcement.

Dr. Hafner has experience as a founding lead teacher, assistant principal, and social studies teacher. She received her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, her Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary and Middle Level Social Studies from The Citadel, and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Carolina.

Monday’s meet and greet will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the candidate speaking at 6:40 p.m.

You’ll have a chance to meet the other candidates this week. Meetings with Dr. Wesley Trimble will take place on Tuesday and Dr. William Robbins will meet with the community on March 23.