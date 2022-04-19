DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Wednesday will host a public meeting giving residents the opportunity to provide input on the budget for the upcoming school year.

The meeting will be at the DD2 Administrative Offices beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at this link.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first public meeting in the budget workshop series.

Additional public events will be held prior to the final reading of the budget, which is expected to take place on June 20.