DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new clear bag policy begins for all Dorchester District 2 athletic events beginning November 1.

Dorchester School District 2 leaders said the goal of the new clear bag policy is to provide a safer environment while also expediting fan entry into sporting events.

While the school district said it “strongly encourages” fans to not bring any type of bag, they will be able to carry the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

1 Gallon resealable plastic storage bags are also acceptable.

The district said an exception will be made for items that are necessary due to medical conditions, but those bags will be subject to inspection.