DD2 implementing new technology plan

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Friday announced that a new technology plan has been implemented for the 2020-2021 school year, bringing additions and upgrades to students and staff throughout the district.

Improvements include updated security cameras, electronic devices for each student to use in school and at home, and interactive flat panels for classroom instruction.

In addition to providing instructional resources to students and teachers, the district will now be able to “convert school computer labs to much needed classrooms in all schools,” a big bonus as COVID-19 limits classroom capacity. District wide, 111 computer labs will be converted into classrooms.

DD2 also announced the construction of a new middle school, which is set to begin in 2021.