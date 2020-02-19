DD2 is considering plans to adjust attendance lines in effort to address school overcrowding

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBB)— Dorchester District 2 wants your input as they propose adjusting attendance lines.

It is part of a plan to address overcrowding.

The plan is to move hundreds of students from Pye and Fort Dorchester Elementary Schools to other schools.

District officials say neighborhoods zoned for those schools are rapidly growing.

They plan to send 157 Pye Elementary students to Sires and Oakbrook Elementary.

Students who live in the Brookhaven, Honey Ridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood and Cooper’s Ridge neighborhoods would go to Sires Elementary.

Students in the Grand Oaks Preserve and Avenue of the Oaks neighborhoods will go to Oakbrook Elementary.

The proposal also includes sending 100 Fort Dorchester Elementary students who live in Cedar Grove apartments and neighborhood to Eagle Nest Elementary.

The district is holding a meeting tonight for proposed changes that would take effect this August.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Fort Dorchester Elementary School.

There will be another meeting on Thursday, February 27th at 6 p.m. at Pye Elementary School.