DD2 is extending its Summer Food Service Program

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 is extending its Summer Food Service Program through the end of August.

The program provides meals to children who are 18 and younger free of charge.

District officials say breakfast and lunch will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

All meals will be served Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. through August 31st.

Locations include: