DD2 to provide all students with iPads, laptops

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Tuesday announced that all K-12 students will be issued electronic devices prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

All kindergarten and first grade students will receive an iPad.

Second graders will receive HP Stream Windows laptops.

Students in third grade through high school will receive Dell Latitude 3190 Windows laptops.

All of the devices will be “equipped with instructional software to support classroom instruction and eLearning at home.”

School staff will be available to provide students with technological assistance, and parents and students will be given a Modern Learning Device Handbook and video.

DD2 will provide further information about distribution at a later date.