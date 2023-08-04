DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – While teachers and administrators prepare to welcome students back to class in just a few weeks, district leaders spent much of the day Thursday rolling up their sleeves to give back to the community.

More than 100 staff members with Dorchester District 2 participated in the day of service. Some faculty spent the day sprucing up different school sites while others got to work out on the field, assisting with a Habitat for Humanity build site and at other local charities.

DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the staff was spread all over the county working to help the community.

“We kicked off the2023-24 school year yesterday with our administrator’s symposium, but we had a little different idea of what we wanted to do this year, so day 2 of our symposium is a day that we have kind of titled as Dorchester 2 Works for You, and so we are out in the community doing service projects,” he said.

Dr. Robbins said the district will make DD2 Works for You community day an annual day of service.

Students in DD2 will head back to class on Monday, August 21.