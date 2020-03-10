DD2 makes a decision on moving students to adjust overcrowding in schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some parents are relieved after Dorchester District 2 decided on a third option to curb overcrowding in the district.

Neighbors in the Cedar Grove community of Dorchester County have been concerned about a plan to move 100 of their kids from Ft. Dorchester Elementary to Eagle Nest Elementary next year due to overcrowding concerns.

During a school board meeting Monday night, Dorchester District 2’s board decided not to move children from Cedar Grove or the Cedar Grove apartments.

Instead, the district will move 100 students from Joseph Pye Elementary to Sires Elementary School. That includes the Brookhaven, Honey Ridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood and Cooper’s Ridge neighborhoods.

They will also move 57 students from Joseph Pye to Oakbrook Elementary School, which includes the Grand Oaks Preserve and Avenue of the Oaks.

157 students and three schools would be impacted by the change.