DD2 moving forward with school meal price hike

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Dorchester District 2 will soon pay more for school breakfast and lunches.

According to The Journal Scene, Dorchester District 2’s school board voted to raise prices ten cents for the next fiscal year.

Students will now pay $1.45 for breakfast at all schools and lunch will cost $2.35 at elementary schools and $2.45 at middle and high schools.

The price hike is required by the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

It requires schools to meet certain nutritional requirements if they receive federal funding for the free and reduced lunch program.

