DD2 moving to hybrid learning September 21

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Wednesday announced that they will be moving to a hybrid-learning model on September 21, based on a decline in recent COVID-19 activity in the area.

According to DD2, data released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows “a consistent decline in [the] incidence rate, trend in incident rate, and percent positive rate.”

The district has also been classified as “medium risk” for the past two weeks.

DD2 will monitor for any developments “that would require changes in the learning models” and make accommodations as needed.

