SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) is getting closer to finding a new superintendent. The school board announced their three final candidates for the role during Monday night’s meeting.

“We are very pleased with the quality of candidates that we’ve received,” says Gail Hughes, DD2 board chairman.

The finalists are Dr. Brenda Hafner, the Lead Administrator for Sumter School District, Dr. Shane Robbins, the Superintendent of Kershaw County Schools, and Dr. Wesley Todd Trimble, an Executive Area Director for Orange County Public Schools in Florida.

DD2 school leaders say they made sure each candidate has a teaching background and high-quality leadership experience.

“Children were put first, children will always be first. I think all of our candidates that were chosen have lived that and they breathe it,” says Hughes.

Board members say they are excited about this new chapter, but current Superintendent Joseph Pye is leaving a legacy that’s difficult to follow.

“Every single person gave a lot of tribute to our current superintendent Mr. Pye. They realize these are going to be hard shoes to fill, but an easy place to come into because of the job he has done,” says Tanya Robinson, a DD2 board member.

As the decision is not clear yet on who will take on the position, school leaders say it’s important for the public to put in their input.

“We want them living in our county, investment in our community. We want them to go to the same grocery stores and churches. We believe that believes an investment in our community and in our children,” says Hughes.

All three candidates will present presentations to the DD2 school board and the public at the March 28 board meeting.