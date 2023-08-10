DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) will no longer post bus routs on the any public website beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The district said the decision was made with student safety in mind.

Parents will be able to see specific bus route information through a new system called Traversa My Ride K12.

The system enables parents to track their students’ location while on the bus through an app and monitor information about routes, stops, and times.

Parents must register at this link.