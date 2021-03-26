DD2 offering student meals over spring break

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Friday announced that free student meals will be available for pickup ahead of spring break, which runs April 5-9.

The meal packs contain eight days worth of breakfasts and lunches, and are available to all students under 18.

The meals will be available for curbside pickup at five locations on April 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Alston Middle School 500 Bryan Street, Summerville

Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston

Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville

Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson

Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville

Students should be present or the registered placard should be displayed at the time of pickup.