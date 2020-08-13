DD2 orders personal protective equipment at the district level, will be ready for the return to school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is reassuring parents that they have purchased personal protection equipment for the reopening of schools.

It comes after Governor Henry McMaster made an announcement on Wednesday saying the state had purchased $10M in PPE for 70 school districts across South Carolina – one local district was not included in that list – Dorchester District 2.

School districts were given the opportunity to participate in bulk purchasing of PPE through the state, but would not be given additional funding to purchase the items.

The district released a statement on Wednesday saying they have purchased their own supplies.

“Dorchester School District Two would like to clarify and assure parents and staff that an abundance of PPE has been purchased and received for students and staff in our district,” said DD2 spokeswoman, Pat Raynor.

Raynor went on to say, “In an effort to ensure that PPE was available for all Dorchester School District Two students and staff before the start of the school year, the district choose to procure all necessary PPE items.”

Those items include:

• Cloth reusable masks for students and staff

• Disposable masks

• Surgical masks

• Face shields

• Hand sanitizing stations

• Infrared thermometers

• Electrostatic backpack sprayers

• Gloves

• Water bottle filling stations

• Informational signage

• Additional cleaning supplies

“The district made the decision to procure the needed PPE at the district level in order to protect the safety and health of our students and staff,” said Raynor. “At this time, we feel prepared for the safe reopening of schools.”

The first day of school for students in DD2 is September 8th.