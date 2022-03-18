DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with Dorchester District 2 are planning a celebration for the Lowcountry’s longest-serving superintendent.

Mark your calendars: a retirement celebration will honor DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye, who announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of the school year.

Pye has served the district as a teacher, principal, and superintendent for 52 years.

Dorchester District 2 is inviting the entire community to come and celebrate his achievements and legacy.

“We are trying to plan a grand event,” said DD2 Board Chair, Gail Hughes. “We want to make sure he goes out with every bell and whistle we can give him, and all the accolades he deserves.”

The celebration, which is planned for May 31st, is free and open to everyone, but you will need to have a ticket. It will be held at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Hughes went on to say, “We want to make sure everyone puts this on their calendar – save the date – May 31st from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., put it on your calendars, we want to fill the coliseum.”

May 31st is the last day of school for teachers. The district plans to bus teachers to the coliseum. News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will serve as emcee for the celebration.