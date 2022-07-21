DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) is providing free meals to children ages 18 and under for a two-week period this summer.
From July 27 through August 10, kids can pick up meal bags filled with five days worth of breakfasts and lunches.
Meals can be reserved by calling (843) 695-4920 and choosing option 1 (meal pickup registration), then leaving a voicemail that includes the parent/guardian’s name and phone number and the desired pickup location. Registration is required by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Pickup is every Wednesday between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the following locations.
- Alston-Bailey Elementary School
- 820 West 5th North Street
- Summerville, SC 29483
- Fort Dorchester High School
- 8500 Patriot Boulevard
- North Charleston, SC 29420
- Summerville High School
- 1101 Boone Hill Road
- Summerville, SC 29483