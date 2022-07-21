DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) is providing free meals to children ages 18 and under for a two-week period this summer.

From July 27 through August 10, kids can pick up meal bags filled with five days worth of breakfasts and lunches.

Meals can be reserved by calling (843) 695-4920 and choosing option 1 (meal pickup registration), then leaving a voicemail that includes the parent/guardian’s name and phone number and the desired pickup location. Registration is required by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Pickup is every Wednesday between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the following locations.