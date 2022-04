DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Thursday announced a donation of $16,000 from Parker’s Kitchen.

The check was presented to Summerville Elementary School Principal Katie Barker and Superintendent Joe Pye.

Parker’s has donated more than $1.8M to schools through its Fueling the Community program. A portion of proceeds from every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of every month is donated to schools in coastal South Carolina and Georgia.