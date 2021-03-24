DD2 receives donation from Junior Service League of Summerville

Members of the Junior Service League of Summerville Katie Eubanks, Keri
Scougale, and Cari Lawson present a check for $6,093.55 for distribution to the schools of
Dorchester School District Two. School Board Chairman Gail Hughes, and board members
Tanya Robinson, Evan Guthrie, Brian Mitchum, Justin Farnsworth, and Ashley Wimberley
with Superintendent Joe Pye accept the donation at the March 22nd board meeting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Wednesday received a $6,093.55 donation from the Junior Service League (JSL) of Summerville.

JSL raised the money through community events like the Ghostwalk and Scarecrows on the Square.

The funds will be distributed among all DD2 schools, and “will be used to benefit students.”

According to League President Keri Scougale, JSL’s mission “is to provide volunteer service hours and monetary donations to nonprofits in the Summerville community.”

