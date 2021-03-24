DD2 receives donation from Junior Service League of Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Wednesday received a $6,093.55 donation from the Junior Service League (JSL) of Summerville.
JSL raised the money through community events like the Ghostwalk and Scarecrows on the Square.
The funds will be distributed among all DD2 schools, and “will be used to benefit students.”
According to League President Keri Scougale, JSL’s mission “is to provide volunteer service hours and monetary donations to nonprofits in the Summerville community.”