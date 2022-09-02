DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Dorchester District 2 schools were awarded state grants to expand their art education programs.

The $86,000 funding was awarded through the state’s Distinguished Arts Programs (DAP).

Funds will go towards resources including technology upgrades, art performances, art materials, instruments, recording equipment, and more.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition and support from the South Carolina Department of Education,” said Jason Walsh, DDTwo Director of Fine and Performing Arts. “Our exceptional educators developed these hands-on projects to engage students and to inspire them to have a deeper appreciation and understanding of the arts.”

The schools receiving the grant are Alston Middle, Ashley Ridge High, DuBose Middle, Fort Dorchester High, Knightsville Elementary, Spann Elementary, and Summerville High.

Officials said DD2 educators received the grant because of their strategic plans to integrate various art forms.

Click here to see how the schools will use the funding.