DD2 recognized nationally for music education program

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Monday announced that the district has been nationally recognized as having one of the best music education programs in the country by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

The distinction required “a rigorous application process” including “detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music programs.”

Jason Walsh, DD2’s Director of Fine Arts, said that “the recognition of being named a a Best Community for Music Education spotlights the excellent work of [their] teachers.” He continued, saying “The outstanding support of our Superintendent and School Board provides a quality culture where the fine arts are an integral part of students’ education experience. To be able to achieve this distinction with all of the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to their commitment to students.”