Summerville, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District 2 Board is hosting a workshop on rezoning school attendance boundaries Tuesday afternoon.

The rezoning process comes as the district is working to relieve overcapacity issues in its schools.

Tuesday afternoon’s workshop is another milestone in what the district says is a six-month process before a final decision on rezoning is made. At the workshop school officials will receive a demographic study presentation and other information regarding plans for rezoning through the district.

According to the district, Beech Hill Elementary, William Reeves Elementary, and Sandhill Elementary are experiencing overcrowding; other schools in the district are nearing capacity.

Rezoning is one of the many options the school board is utilizing to relieve overcapacity in certain schools throughout the district. News 2 reached out to Dorchester School District 2 Officials for more details ahead of this meeting, they said they can’t comment until the workshop is over.

In the meantime News 2 spoke to a parent, Brittany Fox, whose child attends Sandhill Elementary, one of the schools facing overcapacity. She says that while her child’s class is large , she hopes rezoning won’t change where her child goes to school.

“She’s in kindergarten so I don’t know what the normal size is, but I know she’s in a class of over 25 kids I think, so I do think that’s a lot on the teacher and the assistant, but again I don’t know what normal is, but I do think that’s pretty big so,” she said. “Specifically for her, I hope we just get to stay the same, our address is less than a mile to the school, and she gets to walk, so for us, I hope nothing changes is what I hope.”

School district leaders plan to have their final vote on rezoning by the beginning of next year.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Dorchester School District 2 Administrative building, the event will be live-streamed.