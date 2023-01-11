DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County School District Two (DD2) schools were recently awarded nearly $64,000 in grants to be put towards science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs.
The grants were given by the Bosch Community Fund and secured by the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation.
According to DD2, the following schools/programs will receive the funds:
- Alston Middle School
- “Coding our way through Science, SS, LA, and Math”
- “Gardens”
- “Digital Microscopes”
- “Area, Surface Area, and Volume”
- “Walter, Why Is There a MINERAL in My Soup?”
- Ashley Ridge High School
- “Measure with Severe Class”
- “Fostering STEM with eSports”
- “eSports for High School Students”
- “Cause and Effect, or is it Affect?”
- “The Ridge Ready Program”
- “Blended Classroom for Effective Differentiation”
- “Outdoor Classroom”
- Beech Hill Elementary School
- “Ignite the ‘LIT’ in Literature”
- DuBose Middle School
- “Our Makers Need a Space!”
- “Finding the Mass for Science
- “Blast Off”
- “Hydro Garden”
- “1,2,3 Blast OFF”
- “Hydroponic Gardening”
- East Edisto Middle School
- “Watch Me Grow!”
- “Hungry Like a Wolf”
- Eagle Nest Elementary School
- “Presenting the ‘Write’ Way”
- Fort Dorchester High School
- “STEM Up Your Game with High School eSports”
- “Building STEAM”
- “Seeing the Light”
- Joseph R. Pye Elementary School
- “PYE-Ntists Robot Design and Build”
- Oakbrook Elementary School
- “Inquiry Based Learning through STEM”
- “Real Firemen Play Chess”
- Oakbrook Middle School
- “Make it in the Library”
- Rollings Middle School of the Arts
- “Columbian Exchange Historical Garden”
- Summerville Elementary School
- “Books and Bots”
- “Unlocking Knowledge”
- Sand Hill Elementary School
- “Fossil Expedition in the Classroom”
- Summerville High School
- “High School eSports”
- “Encouraging Healthy Competition and STEAM with eSports”
- William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary School
- “It’s All About The Hands”