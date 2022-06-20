DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Dorchester School District Two (DD2) students have been selected to represent the district at a national culinary convention.

Summerville High School students Madison Carson and Joseph Mann will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to attend the American Culinary Federation National Convention in July. While there, they will have the opportunity to train and network with some of the top chefs from around the world.

The Culinary Ambassador program is a project shared by DD2, the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation, and local restaurant, Taco Boy.

After returning from the convention, Carson and Mann will shadow leaders at Taco Boy to learn about restaurant operations and share insights throughout the school year with other students in DD2’s culinary and career and technical education programs.