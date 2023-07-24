DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from Ashley Ridge High School have received national recognition for their excellence in service and leadership.

A team of students at Ashley Ridge High School spearheaded the “Ready? Set. Go!” program during the 2022-2023 school year. The program mentored more than 400 fifth graders preparing for middle school.

In July, the Dorchester School District Two students won the gold Jefferson Award as the Most Outstanding Students in Action Team at Multiplying Good’s inaugural Youth Summit.

Multiplying Good is a nonprofit that works to develop “21st-century leadership and service skills.”

“We are elated and honored to be named the national champions this year, especially considering how talented and compassionate all the teams were at the Summit,” Ms. Ashley Smith, Students in Action Club Advisor, said.

DD2 says they were one of 16 nationwide teams that presented their leadership program in front of an audience of more than 200 people.

“Seeing these girls shine not only on stage but in their interactions with students and adults from across the country was beyond inspirational. They are dedicated to servant leadership in their school and community, and they embody so much goodness in the world. Proud is an understatement.”

The ARHS team earned the best scores for their written reflection, live oral presentation, responses to on-the-spot questions from the judges, and storytelling ability.

The team consisted of:

Laney Broadhead

McKenzie Leahy

Ella Murphy

Jolie Singleton

Naomi Tomlin

Kaylie Tonzola

Broadhead also received South Carolina’s Heather Love Exemplary Student Leadership Award for demonstrating exemplary leadership in service.