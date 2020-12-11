DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye tests positive for COVID-19

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) Superintendent Joseph Pye on Thursday announced during a school board meeting that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pye attended the meeting virtually as he remains in self-quarantine. He said that he has not missed a workshop in 22 years.

He is currently the only district-office staff member that has tested positive.

Pye said that he is “having every symptom known to man,” but they’re currently mild.

Despite his diagnosis, Pye said that he has remained heavily involved with district matters.

