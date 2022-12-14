SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 (DD2) Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said Wednesday he is well aware of recent safety challenges the district has faced.

But he assured students, parents, and staff members that the district is utilizing every resource possible to keep students and teachers safe.

“We know that families send their most precious treasure to us every single day and that’s their kids,” Robbins said.

DD2’s top educator is discussing student safety within the district following at least three safety calls at one of its high schools within just a few weeks.

“We have a prescribed plan that we utilize,” he said. “It’s what’s called a Safety Response Plan, or an SRP.”

That plan has protocols in place for district personnel and emergency agencies to respond to a variety of safety incidents.

“Whether it’s a tornado or a fire,” Robbins said. “Unfortunately, an active shooter or security threats of that nature.”

Summerville High School has been at the center of multiple safety instances in the past month including two fires that started in first and second-floor restrooms last Wednesday.

“The biggest thing for us is to always remember and put it into perspective… so there’s 3,300 students in that building; it’s like a small little town and so you’re going to have situations that arise and occur,” he explained.

Superintendent Robbins assured community members the Summerville High School staff has responded to each situation in an urgent and effective manner.

“I will tell you from my perspective … and I’ve been working in the field of safety for 25 years, I can tell you their response in that large facility has been really good,” he said.

Robbins said in addition to DD2 personnel and law enforcement officials, community members also play a key role in keeping students safe throughout the school year.

“One of the incidents that we dealt with last week, we were able to securely manage the situation because somebody gave us an anonymous call,” Dr. Robbins said.

Superintendent Robbins said their school district follows the philosophy, “If you see something, say something,” and he urges everyone to step up and tell authorities if they see suspicious or illegal activity taking place on school grounds.