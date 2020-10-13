DD2 2020 Teacher of the Year: Lindsey Jutzeler

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Monday announced the selection of Lindsey Jutzeler as the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Jutzeler is a chemistry and capstone research teacher at Ashley Ridge High School. She joined Ashley Ridge in 2010 after spending three years at Summerville High School.

Originally planning to obtain a PhD, Jutzeler studied microbiology and immunology at MUSC.

Her passion for advanced science studies led her to create the AP Chemistry Program and the AP Scholars Academy at Ashley Ridge.

Karen Radcliffe, former Ashley Ridge principal, said that Jutzeler is “always searching for innovative approaches” and is “collegial in sharing those ideas with other members of the faculty.”