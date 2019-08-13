DD2 teachers closer to another one percent raise

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council approved a budget amendment Monday night that would provide an extra $2M requested by Dorchester District 2 for an additional teacher pay raise.

The budget amendment from DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye is far less than his original request for $20M. However, Pye says it is a good start when factored into the four percent for teachers from the state, and the two percent step increase.

“At the end of the day teachers should receive close to seven percent and that’s significant,” said Pye. “That’s a big jump for us, of course it’s not where teachers want to be or should be, but it’s a beginning.”

County Council will have a public hearing and third reading on the budget amendment on August 29.

The reality is, all teachers in the Lowcountry are getting raises.

Charleston County School District teachers will see an average of six percent more in their paychecks. CCSD also implemented a program to steer math teachers into high-poverty schools. Those teachers get an extra $7,593 per year.

Berkeley County teachers will also see a six percent increase, plus their step raise. Teachers also received a retroactive two percent raise back in December. BCSD also added $100 to teacher supply checks and hired 25 more teachers to help cut down on class sizes.