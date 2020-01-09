DD2 to conduct active shooter training sessions for parents, community members

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host two meetings aimed at making sure parents and community members can recognize and respond to threats of violence.

The goal of the upcoming training sessions is to teach people what to do in an active shooter situation or another potentially dangerous situation.

District leaders say the first training will take place on January 22nd at Summerville High School. The second will be held at Fort Dorchester High School on February 13th.

Both events are free and open to anyone. You do not have to sign up.